Police Investigate Overnight Casino Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Sioux Falls Police were called to the Crown Casino located at 2401 East 10th Street shortly after 10 p.m. for a robbery that just occurred.

The investigation revealed that an unknown race male went up to an employee, showed a weapon and demanded cash.

The male left on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’8” tall, late 30’s to early 40’s, medium build, bald with goatee, wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

No one was injured during this incident. Investigation is ongoing.