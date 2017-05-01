Saturday Fundraiser For Jumping Eagle’s Children Raised $20,000

BRANDON, S.D. – Organizers say a benefit for the children of a Sioux Falls stabbing victim raised more than $20,000 this weekend.

Last month, Alisha Jumping Eagle was found stabbed to death in a central apartment complex and her husband was charged in her death.

This weekend, friends and family gathered at the DD Saloon in Brandon to support the two children she left behind.

All the proceeds go towards a trust fund for Jumping Eagle’s two sons, who nine and two years old.

PREVIOUS STORY

BRANDON, S.D. – Earlier this month, a Sioux Falls woman was found stabbed to death in a central Sioux Falls apartment complex.

Her husband, Irving Jumping Eagle, was charged in her death.

Today, friends and family of Alicia Jumping Eagle gathered to support the two children she left behind at the Double D Saloon in Brandon, where she worked.

Organizers of the event say all the donations and proceeds will go towards a trust fund for Jumping Eagle’s two sons. One is 9, and the other is 2.

Organizers say so far they have raised $500. The event had a free will donation as well as a silent auction with many donated items from local businesses.

Her family says they are still in mourning and appreciate the support they are receiving from the community.

“It’s amazing, Alicia was an amazing person and the boys have lost a lot. They are going to be able to grow up and know that all these people loved her and we are going to be able to remind them, who Freddie is and what everybody did for them, “says Jumping Eagle’s sister Katie Lovstad.

“I’m surprised that so many people came to celebrate and care for what happened. I’m going to miss my mom so much and a whole bunch of other people will too, “says Jumping Eagle’s 9-year-old son Carter Warren.

Jumping Eagle’s 9-year-old son lives with his dad and the two-year-old is with her brother.