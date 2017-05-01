Scoreboard Monday, May 1st
Scoreboard Monday, May 1st
Scoreboard Monday, May 1st
Women’s Tennis
Central Region @ Durant, OK
Southeastern Oklahoma State 5, Augustana 0
Women’s Golf
GPAC-2 Rounds
1st-Morningside 671
3rd-Mount Marty 687
5th-Northwestern 730
7th-Dordt 761
8th-DWU 764
Individual
1st-Logan Wagner (MM) 154
3rd-Kristin Sabers (DWU) 161
Men’s Golf
Summit League-2 Rounds
1st-Oral Roberts 586
2nd-NDSU 592
3rd-SDSU 593
4th-South Dakota 597
Individual
1st-Chris Smith (SDSU) 144
3rd-Cody Seal (USD) 146
5th-Tom Vining (USD) 147
Alejandro Restrepo (SDSU)