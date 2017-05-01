Scoreboard Monday, May 1st

Mark Ovenden
Women’s Tennis

Central Region @ Durant, OK

Southeastern Oklahoma State 5, Augustana 0

Women’s Golf

GPAC-2 Rounds

1st-Morningside      671

3rd-Mount Marty    687

5th-Northwestern   730

7th-Dordt                  761

8th-DWU                  764

Individual

1st-Logan Wagner (MM) 154

3rd-Kristin Sabers (DWU)  161

Men’s Golf

Summit League-2 Rounds

1st-Oral Roberts        586

2nd-NDSU                  592

3rd-SDSU                    593

4th-South Dakota      597

Individual

1st-Chris Smith (SDSU)   144

3rd-Cody Seal (USD)        146

5th-Tom Vining (USD)    147
Alejandro Restrepo (SDSU)

