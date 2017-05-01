Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Still Adopting Out Cats Following Hoarding Case

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society says they still have some work to do after dozens of cats were seized in a hoarding case a few months ago. Around 20 still need to be adopted, and as KDLT’s Jill Johnson explains, it will take a special someone to give each of them forever homes.

At first glance, these guys look normal, healthy cats, but they’ve been through a lot.

Sioux Falls Animal Control Officer Lex McKee said, “They were really sick. A lot of them have dental issues. They had fleas, mites in their ears, and a lot different, kind of, wounds from scratching.”

On Feb. 22, Sioux Falls Animal Control responded to Turner County to help law enforcement with a hoarding case in Centerville. They took around 40 cats and a dog from the home.

“We actually had to wear masks when we went into the house, the smell of ammonia and feces was overwhelming.” McKee said, “It’s really sad to see when somebody thinks that they’re helping a lot of animals, and really, they’re kind of doing more damage than they’re doing good.”

When the cats first got to the shelter, Animal Control Officer Lex McKee says they were timid. Now, she says they aren’t afraid to tell their stories.

“Ike, you can see, he’s actually hiding in his litter box. That’s a pretty common thing they were doing when they first got here. You can see one of his ears is down. I think he had an infection. He’s doing a lot better. He actually does come out. He’s very social,” said McKee pointing to a cage at the Humane Society.

However, the cats still need additional care; many of them dental care that the humane society can’t afford.

McKee said, “We want the best for these animals. We want the best for these cats and when you see the condition that they come from, you know, you just hope that they get the second chance that they really deserve.”

McKee says these animals don’t deserve what they’ve been through. She hopes this case encourages people to report others if something doesn’t feel right.

“If they’re not in the greatest situations, we need to address that,” McKee said.

The Turner County Sheriff says two people have been charged in the case. Lisle Wishart and Claudia Young have pleaded guilty to the neglect, abuse or mistreatment of an animal, which he says is a misdemeanor charge in the state.