Sioux Falls Man In Jail On Assault Charges For Second Time In A Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is accused of assaulting two different women in less than a month.

Twenty-six-year-old Demarcus Bethany appeared in court again Monday morning, charged with four counts of aggravated assault. After getting into an argument with the victim, police say he assaulted the woman on April 18. He was arrested the next day and is in jail, this time, on a $300,000 bond.

This comes shortly after was accused of assaulting and raping a different victim. In that case, Bethany’s girlfriend told the judge not to release him and that she feared for her safety. A judge set his bond then at $2,500 cash.