SFPD: Woman Arrested For DWI With 8-Year-Old In Vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars for allegedly drinking and driving with her 8-year-old in the car.

Among other charges, 40-year-old Sarah Jean Williams was arrested for her 3rd DWI, child endangerment and having an open container of alcohol.

Police say they stopped Williams for a broken headlight on Saturday night before 9 o’clock. As they were pulling her over, they say she drove over the center line, hit a curb, and nearly hit a light pole. According to police, Williams had a bottle of vodka with her in the vehicle.

The child is now in a relative’s care.