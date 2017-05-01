Spring Snowstorm May Leave Some Without Power Overnight

Nearly 200 electric poles in southeastern South Dakota were downed in the spring snowstorm that hit Sunday night and Monday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, Bon Homme Yankton Electric Association in Tabor, Sioux Valley Energy in Colman and Southeastern Electric Cooperative in Marion reported about 2,000 people without power. The South Dakota Rural Electric Association says storm damage includes 180 downed power poles and hundreds of line breaks from Avon to Menno and northeast of Sioux Falls.

Crews from six South Dakota cooperatives are helping with repairs. The SDREA says that some electric cooperative members may not have power overnight.