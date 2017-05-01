Trump Vows To Ease Up Regulations On Banks

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is telling a group of community bankers that he will roll back regulations imposed on their industry after the nation’s 2008 financial crisis.

Trump is addressing the Independent Community Bankers Association at the White House. The bankers are wearing Trump inspired red baseball caps that say, “Make Community Banking Great Again!”

The president says the current law, known as the Dodd-Frank Act, is “out of control” and his administration is working to reform it.

He says his friends who are community bankers “have gone through hell” because of stringent regulations.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank law clamped down on certain banking practices and expanded consumer protections to try to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial meltdown.