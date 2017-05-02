Administrative Assistant

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Aberdeen

Job Description:

Provides administrative support and coordination activities for a team of people. Answering telephone, taking messages and answering routine questions. Maintaining master copies of company policy and procedure manuals; keeping them up-to-date. Typing and distributing memos, meeting minutes and presentations for staff. Maintaining vacation schedule and master schedule of whereabouts for staff.

Requirements:

Previous clerical/receptionist work experience preferred. Must fulfill continuing education requirements of department and hospital.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-243-1372

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/administrative-assistant-fp-ece-region-3/19ED7F476BCF440FA72C53B71CC1B5C7/job/