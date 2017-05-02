Branstad Pledges To Confront Beijing On Human Rights If Confirmed

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Midwestern governor President Donald Trump picked to be his ambassador to China says if confirmed for the post he will confront Beijing on human rights issues and would welcome meetings with Chinese activists.

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad says during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday that he intends to travel to every province in China just as he’s traveled to every county in his state.

Branstad boasts a decades-long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two met in 1985 when Xi led an agricultural trade delegation to Iowa.

Branstad says he hopes his longtime ties to Xi can lead China to play a greater role in defusing North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. He calls Pyongyang’s push for nuclear weapons a “threat to all of humankind.”