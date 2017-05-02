Sioux Falls City Council To Vote On New Smoking Ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls City Councilors will vote on a new smoking ordinance at tonight’s meeting at 7 p.m.

If passed, people would have to walk 25 feet away from city owned buildings including the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center before lighting up. Events like Jazz Fest would have to have a designated smoking area set up.

On city owned golf courses, people would have to wait to smoke after the first tee and stop before the green of the final hole.

This ordinance comes after councilors voted against a strict no tobacco ban on all city property last December.