DCI Conducts Search Warrant At Address Listed Under Sioux Falls’ Fire Chief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at an address listed under Sioux Falls’ Fire Chief Jim Sideras.

They conducted the search on the 4400 block of S. Magnolia Ave. and public records show Sideras as the owner of the home.

The DCI is not commenting on the investigation, but says any charges would come from the Minnehaha County States Attorney.

Sideras announced his retirement from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue earlier this month.