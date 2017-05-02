Gerry Excited To Be An Eagle

Seeing his son play professionally wasn’t the reason Brian Gerry got Nate Gerry started in sports.

“There’s so many life lessons that sports has to offer. That’s really what our biggest interests were. There was never in our expectations for any of our kids to truly become a professional athlete.” Brian says.

It’s just the way it worked out after Nate became the first Sioux Falls prep football player to be taken in the NFL Draft since 1972.

“I can’t even put it into words! I’m just so thankful for the people who supported me in this process.” Nate says.

Gerry’s high school exploits on the football field and track at Washington were legendary, and he followed it up with an All-American career at Nebraska.

But it wasn’t easy. Suspensions for hard hits, a coaching change, and ineligibility in his final game all threatened Nate’s dream.

“And it bothered him a little bit because he had some negative comments or publicity that were associated with his level of play and he’s not a cheap player.” Brian Gerry says.

“It’s all about overcoming adversity. My parents were there for me throughout the whole way. I got my brother and sister that have always been there for me so I’m just always thankful to have a family like them.” Nate says.

He will take that support, along with many others from his native state with him to Philadelphia, and he knows it.

“It means the world to me. Growing up, being from Sioux Falls South Dakota, not a lot of kids get this opportunity. If someone’s going to want to be that leader I’m going to want to be that guy to show out for South Dakota. I want to be someone for people to look up to and follow up to.” Nate says.

As he tries to do something Brian couldn’t have imagined.

“And I know that if he’s given an opportunity to make the Philadelphia Eagles ball club, it’s going to happen.” Brian says.

“I’m going to put my head down and I’m going to go to work. Fly Eagles Fly baby!” Nate says.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.