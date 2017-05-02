Sioux Falls Emergency Resources Conduct Helicopter Crash Simulation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Numerous emergency resources came together in Sioux Falls to practice an emergency helicopter crash situation.

A van represented a crashed Avera-McKennan medical helicopter while Sioux Falls Fire and Police teamed up with Sanford hospital to clear the scene.

Volunteers and dummies were used to portray seriously injured or dead patients. Authorities see these drills as a way to know how all the moving parts would work in an emergency.

“What things went right, what things went wrong. What things, maybe areas they can improve. That’s where a lot of the learning takes place is after the events over with and really just doing an overall assessment of the different pieces and different components that go into the drill,” said Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

A different aspect of this drill was having the assistance of medical crews and fire rescue says it was a way for them to practice their communication with the area hospitals.

“We do multi-casualty drills a lot of times during the year but never 25 feet away from the ER that we’d be usually sending them to,” said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Travis Thom.

The exercise put the city’s incident command system into effect.

Every emergency management department in the city has had it in place for a number of years.