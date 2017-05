O’Gorman Takes Big Lead In Girls City Golf

Tuesday was round 1 of the girls city golf tournament at Elmwood just 24 hours after snow and the O’Gorman Knights were in mid-season form. They built a 29 shot lead after 18 holes as Jenna Sutcliffe is tied for the lead individually with an 83 and teammates Emily Olson and Maddie Otta were just 1 shot back. Roosevelt’s Brogan Landeen is tied for the lead.