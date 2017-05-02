Police: Death Investigation Consistent With Murder/Suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say at around 8:30 a.m. they responded to the 1400 block of North “C” Avenue in northwestern Sioux Falls for a check the well-being call.

Police say an apartment in the area is occupied by an adult male. Upon making entry responding officers say they found both the occupant and another adult male were deceased within that residence.

Police say the men were acquaintances and that the manner of death is consistent with a murder/suicide.

Police are still investigating and are contacting the families of those involved.

More information is expected to be released at Wednesday’s press briefing at 10:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are on scene investigating a two deaths at a business near the intersection of West Blackhawk Street and North C Avenue.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says his department got a call about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. The bodies were found at a business south of the airport but Officer Clemens would not comment on the nature of the deaths.

Investigators on the scene are checking an industrial trash container and a vehicle for possible evidence.