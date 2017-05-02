Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Casino Robbery Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have issued an arrest warrant for man who robbed the Crown Casino on Sunday, April 30th.

Police say the suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money. A police officer was able to identify the suspect from the surveillance video inside the casino.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Donald Melvin Williams, Jr., a 49 year old Sioux Falls resident.

The warrant is for Robbery 1st Degree, a class 2 Felony, and carries a $20,000 cash only bond.

Please call local law enforcement if Donald Williams, Jr. is spotted. (605)-367-7007