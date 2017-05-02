Project Food Forest Fighting Hunger In The Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls nonprofit organization says it’s found a new way to fight hunger in the Sioux Empire, it’s called a Food Forest.

The perennial edible plants provide low cost and nutritious food to those in need.

Organizers say a study done in Minnehaha county shows there are more than 21,000 people who are food insecure and who could benefit from a Food Forest.

“Some of the berries that are coming off of these trees and fruits that are coming off of these trees will provide a nice boost of nutrition, especially to people who aren’t used to or don’t have the resources to go to the store and get all kinds of fruit and vegetables,” said Veronica Shukla the founder of Project Food Forest.

Today was the groundbreaking for the first Food Forest in Sioux Falls.

