Roosevelt Beats Brookings At Ronken

The Roosevelt baseball team continues to impress with a 7-2 win at Ronken Field over Brookings. A doubleheader was scheduled for Bob Sheldon Field but wet field conditions caused the game to be moved to Augustana. Isaac Nelson and Kyle Gulbrandson each had 2-run hits for the Riders. Akren Prodoehl knocked in both runs for Brookings and Jacob Devine had a great throw from center field gunning down a run at home plate.