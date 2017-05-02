Settlement Reached In Missouri River Project Lawsuit

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A city council in central South Dakota has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a business owner who accused the city of giving special breaks to the developer of a Missouri River development project known as Riverwalk Landing.

The Capital Journal reports that the Fort Pierre City Council agreed to settle the lawsuit Monday.

Business owner Diane London filed suit against the city, the Fort Pierre Development Corporation and Midwest Construction Ind. in 2015, alleging that Midwest Construction received special breaks not given to other property owners near the Missouri River and the Riverwalk project.

London requested that the project halt until it complied with the bylaws of the Teton Island Business Park Owners Association.

The terms and conditions of the settlement agreement were made confidential.