Sioux Falls Crime Lab Investigating Scene In Industrial Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are on scene investigating a two deaths at a business near the intersection of West Blackhawk Street and North C Avenue.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says his department got a call about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. The bodies were found at a business south of the airport but Officer Clemens would not comment on the nature of the deaths.

Investigators on the scene are checking an industrial trash container and a vehicle for possible evidence.

More information is expected to be released later.

KDLT News will have updates as they become available.