Summer Fashion With TH Grey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Coming from a small town in South Dakota, Trish Tilberg has mixed her sense of practicality with her love of high fashion to create her online boutique, TH Grey.

Tilberg started TH Grey six months ago and runs the all operations of the boutique herself. While her collection is sold exclusively online, Tilberg says she is looking for a physical retail space. She also features her collection at fashion shows and pop-up stores around Sioux Falls and Mitchell.

TH Grey’s next fashion show, “Grey is the New Black” will be Thursday, May 4 with Sunderland Brothers of South Dakota. Tilberg says it will be an interactive fashion show, so guests will be able to touch the clothing and see it up close before they purchase items. The show starts at 7 p.m. and space is limited. To RSVP, email info@sdsunderlands.com or Facebook message

Tilberg’s humble upbringing has influenced how she runs her new business.

“I enjoyed growing up on an acreage in a very small town in South Dakota. Through the years, my love of fashionable clothing and creating noticeable outfits has always been very important to me,” says Tilberg.

When Tilberg says when she’s selecting her merchandise, she puts a lot of thought into the quality and style of each item. She recently traveled to Las Vegas to find some of the items featured in the video above. Many of the items under the TH Grey brand are meant to be versatile and practical, while still catering to a unique sense of style. Tilberg says components found in all her products are “quality, comfort, tailored and trendy.” Click here for a peek at TH Grey’s summer lookbook.

Watch the video above to see some of TH Grey’s newest looks for summer. To shop TH Grey online, click here.