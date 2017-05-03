Police: Murder-Suicide Result Of Physical Altercation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say one man killed another before taking his own life after a physical altercation happened between them.

At around 8:30 a.m. Sioux Falls police responded to a check well-being call in an apartment on the 1400 block of North C Ave. Police say the caller, a friend of the resident, called police after finding a note that said something bad has happened don’t go upstairs, call police.

When responding officers entered the apartment they discovered two deceased males, 45-year-old Ronald Cook and 36-year-old Brett Thooft, both from Sioux Falls.

Police say the apartment belonged to Cook and that he and Thooft were drinking the night before. Through the investigation police say Cook and Thooft got into a physical altercation at which point Cook produced a 40 Caliber hand gun and placed two rounds into Thooft’s head and chest resulting in his death.

Police say according to another note found Cook took his own life with the same handgun after some time.