Man Arrested After Following Female Jogger With His Car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man was arrested yesterday after police say he was following a jogger with his vehicle.

Police say a woman was jogging in the area of Amadon Street and Cliff Avenue yesterday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

Police say 25-year-old Merida Molina was driving alongside the woman, gesturing to her, trying to get her into the vehicle. Police say she didn’t acknowledge him and ran in the grass to try to get away from him, but he kept following her.

She got a license plate number and was able to get to a phone to call police.

“We’re not really sure why he was doing that, but obviously, she did the right thing by going to a business. I don’t believe she probably had a phone with her, but tried changing directions, and that didn’t work so she went to some place where she could call police,” said officer Sam Clemens.

Police say they found Merida Molina in the area and arrested him. He is charged with disorderly conduct.