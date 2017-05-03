Database Analyst

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Develop and prepare reports to facilitate analysis and process improvement and comply with regulatory requirements. Develop, implement, and manage information systems.

Position Responsibilities:

High emphasis is needed in predictive analytics and data mining. Raiser’s Edge knowledge is helpful or equivalent experience in database management.

Responsible for maintaining a high level of integrity and functionality of the Foundation’s integrated database. Primary duties include documentation on quality control measures and data entry standards for management of the data base. Will continually monitor the database to make sure standardization is present for all regions. Will be responsible for high quality reporting to our major donors, making sure that all information is correct for quality results. Provide accurate and timely data for a multitude of mailings that occur throughout the year to specific categories of donors, as well as providing data analysis to development professionals so they can use the data to refine fundraising strategies. Will also analyze the records in the database including creating and performing queries to achieve desired outputs for analytical review. Will support efforts for Rational Standards documentation and database maintenance and clean up in all regions. Lead the creation of data analysis, trend tracking, report creation, and the pulling of data for fundraising and donor recognition, reporting and stewardship..

Requirements:

Bachelors degree preferred or applicable work experience. Previous experience in database management, maintenance and software applications is required. Experience with Foundations and fundraising organizations preferred.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

877-243-1372

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/database-analyst-foundation/6B541665F47C4427B539348B957AE997/job/