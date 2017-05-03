Fidget Spinners: The Latest Toy Trend With Children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- From fidget cubes to fidget spinners, it’s the latest trend kids are latching onto.

The pocket size toy has been selling out at many stores in the Sioux empire.

“This one is going to the middle one, “says Jodi Peterson as she bought the last Fidget Spinner for her Grandchild.

Peterson has seven grandchildren and she knows when one of the kids has a toy all of them want one.

That was no different when they saw the fidget spinner.

“They all wanted one right away; they have a blast with them. They have it with them all the time. They spin them and time how long they spin them, “says Peterson.

So when she saw a fidget spinner at Once Upon a Child, she knew she couldn’t pass it up.

“She’s going to like this one today. I can tell, I was excited when I saw it and it was the last one, so I had to grab it quick, “says Peterson.

In just an hour, the toy store says the last five fidget spinners they had in stock flew off the shelves.

The store says they are constantly reordering the popular item.

“We’ll fill the basket three, four, five times a day. We recently got in a shipment of 15 hundred and those have just flown out, “says Once Upon a Child sales associate Brittany Kuehn.

The store put their first order in last month when they saw the toy blew up on social media.

“Kids come in all the time, holding their allowance their change jar and they’ll always ask, hey do you have fidget spinners? It makes you feel kind of cool, like hey they want what we have it’s pretty great, “says Kuehn with a smile on her face.

As the debate goes on whether the toys are calming or distracting, especially in classrooms,

Jodi says they are just a fun toy for her grandchildren to play with.

“They spin them and walk around and jump around and enjoy it. It’s just a new fad

The Sioux Falls school district says students are starting to bring the trendy toy to schools.

They are leaving it up to schools to decide whether students can have it in classrooms.