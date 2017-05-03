The Girl Scouts BIG Event Gets Girls Involved In STEM Activities

Over 20 exhibitors to offer hands on science experiments to girls of all ages.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This year’s Believe in Girls or BIG event encourages girl scouts to explore science, technology, engineering and math in a fun and interesting way. The event is designed to get young girls involved and excited about the different things offered through STEM activities.

“Last year we had little round robots that the girls used ipads to move around,” Girl Scout leader Ammy Counterman said. “Just showing them things they may never see anywhere else.”

The 6th annual BIG event will feature interactive sessions for girl scouts, exhibitor booths and science experiments.

“One of the big things is our science show,” Scout leader Carry Thomas said. “We have two professors coming from SDSU that do a magic of science show. It shows how much fun we can have with science and physics.”

The BIG event is on Saturday, May 6th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall located at 3200 West Maple Street in Sioux Falls. The interactive magic show with the professors will follow from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m.

The cost is $10 for children which includes an event ticket and girl scout patch. Adult admission is $5 and children under six get in free of charge.

The same event is also taking place in Fargo on Saturday, May 6th, at the Dakota Medical Foundation located at 4141 28th Avenue South in Fargo from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m..