Gov. Branstad To Sign Trio Of Controversial Bills This Week

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Terry Branstad has indicated he will sign a trio of controversial bills Friday that were hotly debated during the Iowa Legislative session.

One bill would prohibit most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy in Iowa. It would take effect immediately on enactment. The ban was criticized for not allowing exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies. Abortion-rights groups have indicated they will file a legal challenge to fight the restrictions.

Another bill would require voters to show identification at the polls and reduce the state’s early voting period, which advocacy groups say will suppress voter turnout. The ID requirement will go into effect in 2019.

The final measure would cap payouts to patients in some medical malpractice lawsuits, though a jury may override the cap in some instances.