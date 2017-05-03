Man Accused Of Killing Iowa Deputy During Jail Escape To Be Extradited

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska prosecutor says he expects a man accused of shooting two Iowa deputies, one fatally, while escaping from jail to agree to be sent back to Iowa this week to face charges there.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the Omaha area’s top prosecutor, said Wednesday that a public defender for Wesley Correa-Carmenaty has said he will waive an extradition hearing in court Thursday. That would allow officials to take him back to Iowa as soon as that afternoon to face murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Correa-Carmenaty was being transporting to the Council Bluffs jail Monday when officials say he managed to grab one of the deputies’ guns and shoot them both, killing Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Burbridge.