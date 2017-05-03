Little Kid, Big Heart: 10-year-old Inspires New Handicapped Door at Ronald McDonald House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- For the last 34 years, the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux Falls has been providing out-of-town families a place to call home while they get treatment for their seriously ill or injured children.

But even with all the amenities, one ten-yea-old cancer fighter noticed one of the houses was missing just one thing.

“Jack is a ball of fire,” said Kevin Miles, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of South Dakota.

Miles says there’s no better way than that to describe 10-year-old Jack Mills.

“Jack is definitely that, and that’s what he’s been all along since Ii’ve known him,” Said Miles.

Whether it be superheroes, or beating cancer, Jack has a deep passion for everything that’s important to him, including fixing things that aren’t right.

With his own walker, Jack often has trouble making it through the front door of the Ronald McDonald house, but it wasn’t until he saw someone else struggle that he knew something needed to be done about it.

So, he went straight to Miles, to let him know.

“I told him he needed a handicapped door, because someone was in a wheelchair struggling to get in,” said Mills.

Miles took Jack’s concerns to the owner/operators and managers of South Dakota McDonald’s restaurants, who raised enough money to purchase an automatic door.

Making jack a superhero in his own right.

“Now we have the handicapped door, they won’t have to, someone won’t have to help them,” he said.

