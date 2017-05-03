MN Death Investigation Suspect May Be Heading To South Dakota

CROOKSTON, M.N. – The Crookston Police Department is searching for an individual who may have information related to a death investigation.

Eddie Markeith Frazier, 49, is 6’4”, 320 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a silver, 4-door, 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora with Minnesota license plate 341-VNZ.

Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Crookston police officers located Tawnja Rene Wallace, 48, deceased in the home she shared with Frazier on the 100 block of South Broadway in Crookston. The University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Frazier was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday in Detroit Lakes. Based on statements he has made, investigators believe Frazier may be headed to the Twin Cities, South Dakota or Arizona.

Crookston Police have no indication Frazier is armed and no information indicating an ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Crookston Police Department is investigating the death with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Pine to Prairie Violent Crimes Enforcement Team.