Multiple Agencies Respond To Standoff Near Montrose

Blaise Keller
Information is limited but here’s what KDLT News has learned regarding a standoff situation in Lake County. Earlier Wednesday morning, a pursuit that started in McCook County ended in Lake County where an altercation between the suspect and police took place resulting in shots fired. One police officer was shot and taken to a nearby hospital where they’re doing okay however, the suspect is still on foot. Police officers have been going door to door to alert neighbors and urge anyone who sees anyone suspicious to call 911 immediately as they believe the suspect is still armed.

Keep it here with KDLT News for all the latest news on this developing story.

 

 

