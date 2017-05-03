SF Man Arrested, Accused Of Following Jogger With His Vehicle

Police arrested a Sioux Falls man accused of following a jogger with his vehicle.

Twenty-five-year-old Cesar Merida Molina is charged with disorderly conduct. Police say a woman was jogging in the area of Amadon Street and Cliff Avenue Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock.

The woman told police that Merida Molina was driving alongside and gesturing to her to get in his car. They say she ignored him and ran in the grass to try to get away from him, but he kept following her. According to police, the woman got a license plate number before turning the other direction to find a phone to call police.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said, “We’re not really sure why he was doing that, but obviously, she did the right thing by going to a business. I don’t believe she probably had a phone with her, but tried changing directions, and that didn’t work so she went to some place where she could call police.”

Police say they found Merida Molina in the area and arrested him.