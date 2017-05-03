Someone You Should Know: Twin Brothers In Television

KDLT's Jack Eble and WCBI's Tom Eble growing through brotherly bond

Over the last year and a half, KDLT viewers have gotten to know one of our reporters, Jack Eble. He’s shared stories of growing up in Florida and made his love of basketball very well known.

But here’s what you might not know – Jack has a twin named Tom. And Tom just so happens to also be a television reporter – in Columbus, Mississippi.

So when the Eble boys got together last week in Sioux Falls, we had to ask – what’s it like being a twin in television?

“People will set it up and say, ‘I just want to make this clear – are you guys brothers?’” says Jack.

It’s a common question. One that Jack and Tom have never been shy about embracing.

“That guy? He does look like me, doesn’t he?” Tom says with a smile. “You can play games with people.”

Despite what you’re eyes and ears might tell you, these twins are not identical. They’re fraternal.

“Someone will look at me, then look at Jack, then they get that shy smile,” said Tom.

For these twins, childhood was made up of bunk beds, video games and – most importantly – basketball. After all, what else is there when a growth spurt pushes you to 6-foot tall in fifth grade? And the chemistry at home paid dividends on the court for the appropriately nicknamed “Twin Towers.”

“Our team wouldn’t know, but it was like ‘Jack is going to cut here. Or this is where Jack wants to shoot it,’” Tom said.

Sharing the court? No problem. Sharing a fashion sense for the day? Not so much.

“If we even were close to each other, it’d be like, ‘alright who’s changing?’” said Tom.

But the twins aren’t the only ones in on the joke.

“We were class senior superlatives ‘class inseparables,’” said Jack before both brother continue in unison, “and we didn’t have a choice.”

“And I have a quote in the family: ‘we’ll figure it out,’” Jack said.

Speaking of family, no one is safe from the Eble brothers’ antics. Not even their older sister. But as these diehard Star Wars fans know, life has a way of bringing balance to the force.

“She didn’t have the teammate that we did so whenever we would gang up on her, she’d never have anyone to go to. There was no one coming to her defense,” said Jack. “But that’s why she’s the alpha of us. We are below her. And we understand that now that we’re older.”

The two say being twins does have its noble advantages.

“He’s the test run. If (Jack does) something I haven’t done or vice versa, it’s like well what happened to Jack?” said Tom. “It’s like, ‘that didn’t work out for Jack, so I’m going to go a different route.’”

Different routes is how they ended up with similar jobs. Tom is a weekend sports anchor for CBS affiliate WCBI in Columbus, Mississippi – a station that both brothers applied to coming out of college. As twins on opposite sides of a coin, Tom received a job offer. Jack continued to search.

“That was hard because that was like you kind of look at yourself and go ‘Why not me?’ We’ve worked as hard. We’ve helped each other this way,” said Jack.

“It was really the first time someone picked one of us over the other,” added Tom. “Even to this day, I don’t know what they saw in me that you wouldn’t with Jack.”

Jack’s pursuit led him to Sioux Falls where things like “snow” and “cold” weren’t just four-letter words, they were winter wonders that a kid from Florida admittedly wasn’t ready for. Yet, as they moved further away from their comfort zones, some things stayed the same.

“We have video game dates,” said Jack.

And their brotherly bond has never been stronger.

“It’s just like really cool to think I always have this friend. I always have a best friend,” said Tom. “But I also like to think that even if we weren’t twins, we’d be really close.”