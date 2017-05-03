Valet

Sanford Health

Sioux Falls

Varies – 8-hour shifts starting between 5:00am and 1:00pm, days and evenings, no weekends or holidays. (Need to be able to work as late as 9:30pm).

Possess outstanding front line customer service and create a positive first and last impression to customers (patients, families, visitors, etc.) who use Valet Service at any valet entrance. Displays extraordinary professionalism and tact when interacting with customers at stressful and busy times. Exert self confidence and remain in control amidst distractions. Demonstrates empathy and a caring attitude toward customers that are under stress. Must be able to work outside in all kinds of environmental elements and walk up to 8 miles a day at a steady pace. These services of valet include assisting patients, families, and other customers by meeting and greeting them, parking their vehicle, providing directions, assisting anyone using handicapped areas and offering any other reasonable services. Valets are responsible for the general upkeep, inside and outside, of all valet entrances. When patients and visitors are ready to leave, the valet will retrieve the vehicle and return it to the customer. The valet is also expected to assist any healthcare staff when discharging patients. This may include opening vehicle doors and/or loading personal belongings into the vehicles. Must be able to operate all types of motor vehicles using manual or automatic transmissions. Is expected to create a favorable image of the Sanford campus by demonstrating a warm and caring attitude towards patients, visitors and family members, and their vehicle. Must be willing to extend a hand and welcome people. Good communication skills are required to deal effectively, tactfully, and courteously with all guests. Must be perceptive to the needs of patients, visitors and family members and seek appropriate resource when needed. Must have a positive attitude, the ability to learn quickly and adapt easily to change. Possesses good problem solving skills. If unable to answer customer’s question, use available resources to try to find the answer. Able to consistently demonstrate good judgment during unusual circumstances and possess good critical thinking skills.

The employee must have a current valid Category II driver’s license, and must meet all medical guidelines for Sanford Health Category II drivers. No specified level of education is required.

