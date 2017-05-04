4 Summertime Pork Recipes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Summer is almost here and it’s time to dust off your grill and enjoy some barbecue. Stacey Sorlien from South Dakota Pork Producers stopped by the KDLT Kitchen to share some summertime recipes with pork.

Pulled Pork Scramble

Ingredients:

6 oz. cooked pulled pork

6 large eggs

salt and pepper

1 tbs. olive oil

half a small red pepper, cored and cut into quarter-inch dice

half a small green pepper, cored and cut into quarter-inch dice

half a small onion, cut into quarter-inch dice

fourth-cup of cheddar cheese, or monterey jack, or mozzarella, shredded divided

Directions:

In a large bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, warm the oil. Add the pork and stir occasionally until hot, about 1 minute. Transfer to a plate or bowl, cover loosely to keep warm, and set aside.

Return the skillet to medium heat, add the bell peppers, and cook, stirring occasionally, for one minute. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about five minutes. Add the eggs and cook, stirring occasionally, until the eggs are softly set, about two minutes. Stir in about half of the pork. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the eggs are set, about one minute.

Scatter the cheese and the remaining pork on top and serve.

Makes four servings

Perfect Pulled Pork

Ingredients:

5 lbs. boneless blade pork roast

1.5 tsp. smoked paprika

2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. cayenne

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. garlic powder

.5 tsp. salt

1 cup water

16-20 soft sandwich buns

Directions:

Combine all the seasonings in a small bowl and rub evenly over roast. Place meat in a six-quart slow cooker. Add water. Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours or high for four to five hours or until pork is very tender. Remove pork to a large cutting board or platter and let rest for 10-15 minutes. Pull, slice or chop to serve. Serve in buns with barbecue sauce. Makes 16-20 servings.

