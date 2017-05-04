Augie And USF Win Opening Round Games

Augie And USF Win Opening Round Games

The NSIC softball tournament started Thursday at Sherman Park and Bowden Field in Sioux Falls. And the host teams both won their opening round games in the doubloe elimination tournament. Abby Chandler had the game-winning RBI in Augie’s 2-1 win over Bemidji State. And USF out-scored Northern 7-5 as Kerrigan Hoshaw and Jasmine Ragusi each had a pair of RBI’s for the Cougars. USF fell to Winona State 9-4 despite Hoshaw’s 2-run HR in the second game. Augustana plays again on Friday.