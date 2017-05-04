Drones Used In Search For Lake Co. Shooting Suspect

Drone Experts Explain How They Can Be Utilized In Similar Scenarios

McCook and Lake Counties utilized several resources to help search for a shooting suspect on Wednesday, including two drones. There’s a company in Sioux Falls that helps out county officials by responding to situations similar to what happened near Madison. They even teach the officials how to use them. KDLT’s Jill Johnson shows us just how helpful they can be.

Mike Klarenbeek with Aerial Horizons Commercial Drone Systems said, “This gives them an option at night to basically see like it’s day.”

Whether it’s during the day or evening hours, drones with thermal cameras can not only detect body heat, but just how hot you are.

“Right there on my shirt is 87 degrees,” said Klarenbeek.

Experts at Aerial Horizons says the drones give local authorities another tool to better fight fires.

“Most counties have a command trailer. We have the ability to plug our FLIR camera directly into the command… in the vehicle so that’s what they’re seeing,” said Tom Simmons with Aerial Horizons.

They say it can help find missing people or even search for suspects.

“Now we’re tracking the person through…. and now you can see they’re starting to run,” said Simmons. “Even from a distance, you can see the person leaning down.”

In some cases, they may be able to go even further.

Simmons said, “If a person were to have a weapon or something, it would actually show up a different color.”

This drone can travel as far as the pilot can see; sometimes a mile-and-a-half away. It can fly through light rain, and doesn’t even flinch in 30 mile per hour winds.

“It’s staying perfectly still no matter what the wind is doing to it which helps a lot for people looking at the image.”

While Aerial Horizons has helped in several scenarios in several counties, they say it’s best if first responders have access to them.

“It’s almost kind of chilling how fast they find people, like in search and rescue, with these thermal cameras,” said Klarenbeek.

Hopefully saving crews time and resources on the ground.

Aerial Horizons says one of their only limitations is flight time. Typically the drones can be in the air for around 15 minutes. However, they can cover a lot of ground in that short span.