Google Shuts Down Phishing Scam Targeting Google Docs Users

Google says it’s shut down an email spam campaign that impersonated its online file service Google docs.

Google was warning Gmail users about spam messages that contain malicious links after widespread reports of emails asking recipients to click on a link and review a document in Google docs.

The emails appeared as if they’re coming from a trusted contact.

Google says it was able to stop the campaign in about an hour and says it’s taken steps to protect users from the attacks – which appeared to target roughly a billion Gmail users worldwide.

Google is encouraging those who want to be extra safe to run its security check feature.