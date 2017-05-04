Jack Mills’ Final MRI Comes Back Clear Of Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An update to a story we brought you last night about a persistent 10-year-old boy named Jack Mills.

Jack, a guest at the Ronald McDonald house in Sioux Falls, was surprised by staff yesterday with the installation of a new handicapped entrance door.

Jack had pleaded for the door to be installed after seeing a young girl in a wheelchair struggling to get through.

Jack had stayed at the Ronald McDonald house for the last year and a half, while receiving treatment for brain cancer and today his final MRI scans came back clear!

Jack will now head back home to Redfield.