Jack Mills’ Final MRI Comes Back Clear Of Cancer

Adel Toay
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An update to a story we brought you last night about a persistent 10-year-old boy named Jack Mills.

Jack, a guest at the Ronald McDonald house in Sioux Falls, was surprised by staff yesterday with the installation of a new handicapped entrance door.

Jack had pleaded for the door to be installed after seeing a young girl in a wheelchair struggling to get through.

Jack had stayed at the Ronald McDonald house for the last year and a half, while receiving treatment for brain cancer and today his final MRI scans came back clear!

Jack will now head back home to Redfield.

Related Post

Two Sioux Falls Gas Stations Fail Alcohol Complian...
Keep Cozy With Oh My Cupcakes! January Flavors
March Held For Child Victim Before Foster Mother S...
Teen Arrested In Fatal Crash Will Initially Be Tri...

You Might Also Like