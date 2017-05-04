Name Released Of McCook County Deputy Shot In Arm

The McCook County Sheriff says the deputy who was shot in the arm early Wednesday morning is Dylan Hillestad.

Deputy Hillestad was treated and released from Madison Regional Hospital for his injuries.

Authorities say he has been with the Sheriff’s Office for two years.

The suspect, Matthew Rumbolz was arrested just before 4 p.m. Wednesday after leading multiple agencies on a manhunt in Lake County.

A Lake County deputy was called for backup after Deputy Hillestad was shot.

That deputy’s name has not been released.