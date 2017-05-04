SD Delegation Meets With VA Secy Shulkin To Discuss Future Of Hot Springs Facility

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem met with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, who told the delegation he is still reviewing the decision by the Obama administration to close the Hot Springs facility.

Secretary Shulkin noted that clinical operations in Hot Springs will continue for the time being, and the VA is making progress in hiring employees for the new onsite call center. The VA will continue to plan for facility expansions in Rapid City while maintaining the residential rehabilitation treatment program in the Hot Springs domiciliary.

“I appreciate Secretary Shulkin’s willingness to meet with us and keep these lines of communication open,” said Thune. “Although he did not reverse his predecessor’s decision to realign services within the Black Hills, he demonstrated a sincere interest in looking at how to best provide the quality care our selfless veterans have earned through their service and sacrifice.”

“I thank Secretary Shulkin for agreeing to revisit the previous administration’s decision to close the Hot Springs campus and keep the facility open while it conducts a nationwide evaluation of all VA facilities,” said Rounds.

Earlier this week Secretary Shulkin says his department is seeking to close perhaps more than 1,100 VA facilities nationwide.

At a House hearing, Shulkin said the VA had identified more than 430 vacant buildings and 735 that he described as underutilized. He said the VA would work with Congress in prioritizing buildings for closure and was considering whether to follow a process the Pentagon had used in recent decades to shutter underused military bases. That process was known as Base Realignment and Closure, or BRAC.

Shulkin says underused VA facilities are costing the federal government $25 million a year.

Rep. Noem said that Veteran needs must drive any decision about Hot Springs, “From the first town hall I held in Hot Springs days after the VA first announced it would close the hospital, to the U.S. House VA Committee hearing held on site at my request, to the hundreds of one-on-one discussions, veterans have consistently stressed that Hot Springs is the Veterans’ Town and we’d like to keep it that way.”

Earlier this year, Thune, Rounds, and Noem met with outgoing VA Secretary Robert McDonald who told the delegation the VA would close a large portion of the Hot Springs facility. Secretary McDonald’s decision came after a December 2016 meeting with the delegation during which they encouraged McDonald to thoroughly consider the input he received from veterans, staff, and other community stakeholders. McDonald visited the Hot Springs facility late last year.