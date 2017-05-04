SD Supreme Court Upholds State Membership In Testing Group

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the state’s participation in a group that developed Common Core-aligned testing for students.

The high court in an opinion filed Wednesday affirmed a lower court’s decision in favor of the state and South Dakota officials.

The Michigan-based Thomas More Law Center, a conservative Christian group, sued in 2015 on behalf of two South Dakota parents over the state’s membership in the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium, which developed the standardized tests.

The state Supreme Court rejected claims that member states must get congressional approval of the organization. The court also ruled the tests don’t violate South Dakota law.

Common Core outlines skills students need to be ready for college and careers. Attorneys for the parents didn’t immediately return telephone messages requesting comment.