SDSU Men's Golf Headed To Stanford

For the second year in a row, the South Dakota State men’s golf team was announced as one of 81 teams in the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship Thursday morning during the NCAA Selection Show.

The Jackrabbits, a 13th seed, are playing in their second Division I regional and will join No. 1 seed Stanford, Baylor, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Pepperdine, North Carolina, North Florida, BYU, Houston, Ohio State, UC Santa Barbara and Sacramento State, May 15-17 in Stanford, California.

“We are very excited to be traveling to California,” SDSU Director of Golf Casey VanDamme said. “The NCAA puts on an incredible championship and I look forward to our players getting the opportunity to experience their second-straight regional.”

The regional will be played in a 54-hole format. Teams will play 18 holes each day. The Stanford Golf Course also was the site for the NCAA Regional Championships in 2005 and 2012, and will serve as a host site in 2019.

SDSU captured its second consecutive Summit League Championship with a two-stroke win over Oral Roberts Tuesday at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kansas.

Grant Smith won the individual title and was named the 2017 Summit League Championship MVP. Freshman Alejandro Restrepo was also named to the all-tournament team after tying for fourth in the two-day championship.

During the regular season, the Jackrabbits placed fourth at The Jackrabbit Invitational, defeating then-70th ranked Oregon State, and finished in the top 10 in six tournaments. SDSU’s team stroke average of 298.55 is on pace to rank sixth for stroke average in a single season.

Should South Dakota State finish as one of the top five teams in the 54-hole regional, it will advance to the NCAA Tournament in Sugar Grove, Illinois, May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms.