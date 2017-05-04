Senior Patient Access Representative

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Serves as a liaison between patients, families, physicians and medical support staff in answering and directing phone calls. Will create an electronic patient file, verify patient information, provide, scan and route necessary patient forms and documents. May schedule patient appointments, arrange interpreter services, check patients in/out, offer patient enrollment to additional Sanford resources and applications. May also coordinate provider schedule, resolve work queue issues and manage recall and wait lists. May collect co-pay and/or payment on patient accounts. Displays professionalism and promotes an atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation. Must be able to work as part of a team and also independently. Must always maintain confidentiality of sensitive information.

Requirements:

Expected Hours:

Working PRN (as needed), shifts could vary from 6:00 am- 2:30 pm, 7:00 am -3:30 pm, 12:30 pm- 9:00pm Monday-Friday, weekend shifts 6:00 am -2:30pm.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalency.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-243-1372

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/senior-patient-access-representative-surgery/6B046C149B0043A0989698CF7BA78C79/job/