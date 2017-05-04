South Dakota City Begins Big Soybean Plant Project

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A northeastern South Dakota city is building a soybean processing plant expected to handle 20 percent of the region’s beans.

The Aberdeen News reports that the city of Aberdeen held a groundbreaking Wednesday for the Ag Processing Inc. plant. It’s expected to employ about 50 people and will buy soybeans within a 100-mile radius of the city.

Though the cost of the project hasn’t been disclosed, Aberdeen Mayor Mike Levsen says the facility is expected to be the biggest economic development project in city history.

Ag Processing CEO Keith Spackler says the Aberdeen facility will be the company’s largest investment.

U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics show that last year, South Dakota farmers planted 5.2 million acres and harvested more than 250 million bushels of soybeans.

The plant is scheduled to begin operating in 2019.