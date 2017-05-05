$40M Facility Planned For Foundation Park In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A $40 million project is planned at an industrial park just northwest of Sioux Falls.

Wind Chill, LLC purchased 54 of the 800-acres available at Foundation Park for $5.7 million. The 205,000 square-foot facility will be the first project built at the site.

The facility w ill serve as a food warehouse and distribution center with complete rail service through BNSF Railway. The Sioux Falls Development Foundation says this is the type of project they had envisioned for the area.

“We just didn’t have anything that met the needs of these larger, more impactful projects. Thankfully, Sioux Falls has been blessed over the years with visionary leadership that consistently monitors those trends and converts them into opportunities,” said Sioux Falls Development Foundation President Slater Barr.

The company says they will hire 30 to 35 people for the first phase of their operation. They expect to have the building up and running in the spring of next year.