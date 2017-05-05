The Streak Continues: April Ends With Above Average Temperatures

While our final impression of April was cold and snowy, which I am sure left a bitter taste in your mouth, the entire month of April actually had an above normal temperature! There are a few steps you need to take in order to compute the average monthly temperature for a certain location. Add every high temperature and every low temperature of that month in question, together. Then divide it by double the number of days so far in the month. Example: 3,000° / (2 x 30 days) = average temp of 50.0°.

Despite finishing the month with six straight days of below normal temperatures, overall in Sioux Falls, the month of April had an average temperature of 49.0 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees above normal. This occurrence marked the 20th straight month in which Sioux Falls’ average temperature finished above normal, which is the second longest streak ever recorded. It is second only to the 21 month stretch starting May of 1937 through January of 1939.

Sioux Falls wasn’t the only city that dealt with an above average month, most cities in the state ended the month with an above average temperature. One of the cities in South Dakota that didn’t finish with an above normal average was Watertown, with an average temperature of 43.8°, exactly the average. Every other climate location in the KDLT viewing area finished above normal.

The small sample size of May has produced a below average temperature in Sioux Falls, but we are less than a week into the month, which has 31 days. There is still plenty of time for things to change, and by the looks of things, that might happen sooner rather than later.

We have a warm week ahead! Each one of the next six days has a forecasted high temperature above normal, while the is projecting an above normal stretch of weather for days 8 through 14 of the forecast, May 12 to 18..

Photo Courtesy Climate Prediction Center

Will the streak live on or will we finally snap this stretch of above normal warmth? We will have that answer in just four short weeks!

Brandon Spinner

Chief Meteorologist

Twitter: @wxSpinner89

Facebook: Meteorologist Brandon Spinner