Art And Wine Walk Kicks Off Downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Downtown Sioux Falls’ First Friday Art and Wine Walk on Friday night offers visitors different wines at each participating business featuring free public art.

Nearly 30 different downtown businesses are participating in the Art and Wine Walk from 5-9 p.m. Wristbands for the walk can be purchased at any of the locations, featured here for $20. Individual glasses of wine can also be purchased at each location for $5.

Brienne Maner with Downtown Sioux Falls says even though the event features wine, there is still plenty to enjoy for people of all ages. Unglued is hosting a workshop for kids from 5-9 p.m.

Maner says Saturday will also be a great day to head downtown because the newest sculpture walk installations will be unveiled.

“There’s always something new to explore and discover,” says Maner.

The Downtown Farmer’s Market will also begin on Saturday and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be held every Saturday from May to October. For more information on the market, click here.

Parking in downtown is free after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. For more information on everything happening in downtown Sioux Falls, click here.