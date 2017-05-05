Augie Splits 2 At NSIC Softball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University softball went 1-1 on the second day of the NSIC Tournament on Friday afternoon. The Vikings lost a heartbreaker in extra innings to Winona State (47-9), falling 2-1 in eight innings before picking up a 12-8 win over Minot State (25-22) to stay alive in the double elimination tournament.

Augustana sits at 38-13 on the season and will play Bemidji State (27-18) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bowden Field.

Game one

Augustana and Winona State battled it out to stay in the winner’s bracket of the NSIC Tournament on Friday afternoon. Both teams scored a run in the first inning and that was it until the Warriors got a walk-off single from Katelyn Kolb in the bottom of the eighth giving WSU a 2-1 win.

McKenna Larsen (16-8) held Augustana to just two hits while striking out three to earn the win in the circle for the Warriors.

Christina Pickett accounted for Augustana’s only run in the game hitting a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning that gave Augustana a 1-0 lead.

The Warriors answered in the bottom half of the first getting an RBI single from Mariah Schultz that scored Katelyn Kolb, who led off the inning reaching on an error, tying the score at 1.

Larsen held the Vikings without a hit over the next six innings but Lexy Pederson held the Warriors off the board for three straight innings before Oliva Wolters entered the game in the fifth holding WSU scoreless for three.

Winona State left 12 runners on in the game but was able to plate the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth on a long single by Kolb that scored Jamee Schleis giving the Warriors a 2-1 win.

Game two

Augustana’s offense came alive against Minot State picking up 12 runs on 12 hits to earn a 12-8 win that eliminated the Beavers from the tournament.

Sarah Kennedy led the Vikings at the plate going 3 for 4 with a home run. Abby Chandler and Kara McDougall each finished 2 for 4 at the plate while Christina Pickett was 1 for 3 with a three-run home run.

Olivia Wolters earned the win in the circle for the Vikings tossing 5.1 innings allowing just two runs on four hits. The win improved Wolters’ record to 17-8 on the season.

Minot State grabbed an early lead scoring a run in the top of the first but the Vikings answered with four runs on six hits in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-1 lead. Maggie Dunnett delivered a two-RBI single with two outs to put the Vikings up 4-1.

The Beavers wouldn’t go away quietly, responding with six runs on five hits in the top of the second to regain the lead at 7-4.

Augustana chipped away at MSU’s lead plating two in the bottom of the second on a two-run home run by Pickett that made the score 7-6.

Wolters, who entered the game in the second inning, set Minot State down in order in four straight innings and the Vikings were able to tie the game in the bottom of the third.

Abby Chandler drove in a run with a single up the middle in the fourth putting Augustana up 8-7 and the Vikings plated two more runs in the inning to go in front 10-7.

Kennedy added to the lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, her 14th home run of the season, giving Augustana a 12-7 lead.

Minot State pushed a run across in the top of the seventh but the damage had been done and the Vikings live to see another day in the NSIC Tournament.

Augustana returns to action at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, taking on Bemidji State at Bowden Field.